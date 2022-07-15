Iwobi Reveals Lampard Talks That Inspired Everton Transformation

Alex Iwobi has revealed his conversation with Everton manager Frank Lampard that change his fortune at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi was a peripheral figure at the Goodison Park under Rafa Benitez, but things turned around for the Nigerian international following Frank Lampard’s arrival.

The versatile winger played a key role in Everton’s survival battle and won over the fans.

“He is able to relate to how someone is feeling mentally as well as trying to help people on the pitch,”Iwobi told Liverpool echo.

Read Also: Ighalo Named In Saudi Pro League Team Of The Season

” For me, when I was going through a difficult period where I wasn’t playing [under Benitez] and coming off the back of the Cup of Nations he was literally talking to me just saying ‘go again, I know the qualities you have’.

“He kept saying ‘express yourself, play freely’ – and that is what I have been doing.”

The Merseysiders will begin the the 2022/23 season with an home game…