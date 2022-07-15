Nigeria At The World Athletics Championships: 1983-2019

1983 World Championships in Athletics

Host city: Helsinki, Finland

Date:7–14 August

Fresh from their conquests at the World University Games in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in July 1983, the Nigerian quintet of sprinters Chidi Imoh and Innocent Egbunike, quartermiler Sunday Uti and jumpers Yusuf Alli and Ajayi Agbebaku stormed Helsinki, the capital city of Finland aiming to race and jump to the podium at the inaugural edition of the World Athletics Championships. Three of the quintet (Imoh, Egbunike and Uti) could not make it to the final while the two jumpers, Alli and Agbebaku made it to the final of the long jump and triple jump respectively.

While Alli’s 7.89m leap he repeated thrice in the final did not get him near the podium, finishing in eighth place, Agbebaku made history as his 17.18m effort landed him on the podium as the bronze medal winner.

Agbebaku won Nigeria’s first medal in the history of the championships.

For the women, Rufinah Uba did not go past the…