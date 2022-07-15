Nigeria For 4x400m Mixed Relay Final

The Nigerian quartet of Samson Oghenewegba Nathaniel, Patience Okon George, Dubem Amene and Imaobong Nse Uko has made history as the first Nigerian 4x400m mixed relay team to qualify for the final of a global event after squeezing to the final of the 18th World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on Friday.

The team ran a new personal season’s best time of 3:14.59 to take the last available spot reserved for the two fastest losers to secure the historic passage.

The quartet placed fifth in the first semifinal heat with Okon-George running a 50.72 seconds split while Amene also broke 46 seconds with his 45.79 seconds performance. Lead off runner, Nathaniel ran 46.12 seconds while Nse Uko returned with 51.96 seconds to anchor the team to a new season’s best.

Also Read: ‘I Want To Have Some Great Moments’– Ejuke Reveals Mission At Hertha Berlin

The 3:14.59 seconds ran by the team is the second fastest behind Italy ran 3:13.89, also a personal season’s best to qualify…