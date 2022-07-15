Plumptre Celebrates 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Berth

Super Falcons and Leicester City Women defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, has celebrated Super Falcons’ qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco on Thursday to qualify for the World Cup and the semi-final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON).

Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal of the game via a header from an Ifeoma Onumonu cross in the 56th minute.

Plumptre celebrated the World Cup berth on her Twitter handle.

“Checking back in for a quick sec to say… WE’RE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Peace out for now…semis pending,” Plumptre’s Tweet reads.

Plumptre represented England at U-15, U-17, U-19 and U-23 level.

She was able to switch allegiance to Nigeria due to her paternal grandfather who…