Ronaldo To Earn £14,200 Per Hour In £210m Contract

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club is reportedly ready to pay Manchester United and Portuguese skipper Cristiano Ronaldo £210million in a two-year deal, according to sportslens.com.

Ronaldo, 37, who has not travelled with the United squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to ‘family issues’, is eager to depart the club for a side that can guarantee trophies and Champions League football.

And sportsmen’s.com reports that the unnamed Saudi Arabian outfit are ready to offer a mouth-watering two-year contract worth £105million-per-year.

The proposal equates to £14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and a whopping £10.4m per month.

Also, it is believed the proposal includes a transfer fee of £30m, with another £20m having been tabled in agent fees for Jorge Mendes.

Also Read: Plumptre Celebrates 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Berth

If Ronaldo ends up making the switch he would become the highest paid footballer on earth, edging PSG’s trio of…