Super Falcons Get Super Eagles’ Backing  Against Indomitable Lionesses

Nigeria’s men’s national football team, The Super Eagles have cheered the country’s women side, the Super Falcons on as they get set to take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final game, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Falcons and Indomitable Lionesses clash today, Thursday July 14 at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco for a place in the semi-final and a berth at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and Newzealand.

The Super Falcons qualified for the quarter-finals after finishing second in Group C with six points.They lost 2-1 to Banyana Banyana of South Africa, defeated the Mares of Botswana 2-0 and also pipped the Swallows of Burundi 4-0.

Cameroon finished second in Group B on five points behind Zambia who won the group with seven points. The Indomitable Lionesses played a goaless draw with Zambia in their first match, then drew 1-1 with Togo before defeating…