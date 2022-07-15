There was a time when cryptocurrency and Bitcoin were synonymous terms. Of course, we’re referring to a simpler time when Bitcoin was the only crypto on the market. Fast forward to today, we have more than 6,500 cryptos to choose from.

But none of them has managed to replace Bitcoin or even reach near its value. The original is always the original we guess. But let’s not get nostalgic with Bitcoin. It’s because our topic for exploration today is the future of Bitcoin in Nigerian online casinos.

What is a BTC Online Casino?

If you keep your tabs on the iGaming industry, you must’ve heard the term BTC casino. If you didn’t know then, BTC is short for Bitcoin and the term is referring to online casinos that accept Bitcoin.

Essentially, a BTC casino online is a casino brand that deals with Bitcoin. Many of these casinos are full-fledged crypto casinos which means the games run on a blockchain. There are plenty of benefits of playing online BTC casino as well as some…