WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Now Going For ‘Decima’ -Ajibade Boasts

Rasheedat Ajibade insisted that the Super Falcons are now firmly focused on winning a tenth Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title after securing a place at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions pip the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 In their quater-final clash on Thursday night to zoom into the semis and also book a spot in Australia and New Zealand.

Ajibade netted the winning goal in the 58th minute nodding home superbly from Ifeoma Onumonu’s cross.

“Nigeria could not afford to be absent for this meeting. There’s a new generation of Super Falcons, who arrive hungry and deserve for the world to see their talent, “Ajibade told CAFonline.

“We know what we came here for, we want to leave with the cup, our decima.”

The Atletico Madrid star was named Woman of the Match after the keenly contested tie at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

“I dedicate this trophy to my entire team. These girls are just fantastic. Without…