WAFCON 2022: Waldrum Hails ‘Massive Win’ Against Cameroon, Ready For Morocco Test

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum heaped plaudits on his players after their impressive 1-0 win against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Thursday night.

Rasheedat Ajibade’s 58th minute header powered the title holders into the semi-final of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Falcons dominated the keenly contested encounter played at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

The West Africans will also compete at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand following the win.

Waldrum praised his players for their performance in the game and as well as their qualification for the World Cup.

“I’m proud of my team,”the American tactician said after the game.

“The most difficult task for us is to get to this point.

“We had difficulties from the beginning, to overcome pitfalls. But the players…