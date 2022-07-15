Women’s Super League Salutes Plumptre, Falcons For W/Cup

English Barclays Women’s Super League have saluted Ashleigh Plumptre and her Super Falcons teammates for qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Plumptre, who plays for Leicester City in the Women’s Super League, returned from injury to help the Falcons secure a ninth World Cup ticket.

Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute after nodding in Ifeoma Onumonu’s cross.

It was the Atletico Madrid star’s second goal of this year’s tournament.

Plumptre will now hope to help the Falcons go past hosts Morocco in the semi-finals on Monday.

And commenting on the Falcons’ World Cup qualification, the organizers of the English women’s top-flight wrote on Twitter:“Ashleigh Plumptre and the Super Falcons have booked their place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

The other semi-final clash will see Banyana Banyana of South Africa take on the Copper Queens of Zambia.

The South Africans edged Tunisia 1-0 in Thursday’s quarter-finals while Zambia…