Ajax Offers £19m For Calvin Bassey

Ajax and Brighton & Hove Albion are in deep battle to sign Calvin Bassey from Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers.

The two clubs have already made approaches but are yet to put forward offers that would be deemed acceptable by Rangers.

Ajax have offered £19m plus-add-ons for Bassey, while Brighton have offered £16m.

Rangers are keen to retain the versatile defender but will accept an offer in the region of £25m.

Bassey was one of the top performers for the Gers last season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League where they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt and won the Scottish Cup.

Bassey joined Rangers from Leicester City two years ago for £230,000. He has two years left on his contract.

