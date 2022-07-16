Bassey Moves Closer To Ajax Switch

Calvin Bassey is on the verge of linking up with Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam, Completesports.com reports.

Ajax and Brighton & Hove Albion are battling to sign the Nigerian international from Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers.

According to ESPN, Ajax and Rangers are nearing an agreement on the transfer of the versatile defender.

Ajax are ready to pay €20m for the player. Rangers initially demanded £25m for the player.

Bassey was left out of Rangers’ friendly against Blackpool on Saturday to complete the move.

Ajax want Bassey to replace Argentina international, Lisandro Martinez, who is set to join Manchester United.

The 22-year-old already spoke to Ajax manager

Alfred Schreuder and has five-year contract ready.

Bassey joined Rangers from Leicester City two years ago for £230,000. He has two years left on his contract.

By Adeboye Amosu

