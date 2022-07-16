Edo Deputy Governor Hails Bendel Insurance’s Promotion To NPFL

Edo State deputy govenor, Phillip Shaibu has lauded Bendel Insurance’s promotion to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Bendel Insurance defeated Ikorodu City 2-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium,Benin City on Thursday.

Deputy Echeta scored the first goal of the encounter in the 53rd minute, while Imade Osahenkhoe added the second goal in the 68th minute.

However ,their promotion from the Nigerian National League ( NNL) to the top-flight had already been secured after Gateway FC lost 3-1 to Vandrezzer FC a day earlier.

Speaking to journalists Shaibu expressed excitement at the promotion,”Shaibu declared.

“We are really happy about the promotion. It’s what we prayed for.

“We thank the coaches,players,supporters and the management team.

“Football is a team sport and teamwork has paid off. This is a gift for the new sports commission.

“We thank everybody that made it possible. We are ready to support the coach and work with him to ensure we remain in the…