Ekevwo, Ashe Face Uphill Task In 100m

Reigning African Games 100m king, Raymond Ekevwo, and reigning Nigerian fastest man, Favour Ashe, will have to find a way to surmount the odds heavily stacked against them as they bid to end Nigeria’s bid to return to the final of the 100m event at the World Athletics Championships, 15 years after Olusoji Fasuba did in Osaka, Japan.

Both Ekevwo and Ashe qualified for the semifinals of the blue ribband event on the first day of the 2022 World Athletics Championships but now face stiffer tests as they bid to become the seventh and eighth Nigerian man to run in the final of the event.

They will also be seeking to both make it to the final where they will become the second pair to run in the final after Deji Aliu and Uchenna Emedolu first did in 2003 in Paris.

The duo will however have to first overcome the real obstacles that may cut short their dream.

Ekevwo will be the first to have a go in the first semifinal heat and the Nigerian has been drawn in lane one and will battle for…