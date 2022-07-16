Hainer Confirms Lewandowski’s Move To Barcelona

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has confirmed that the Bundesliga giants have reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski who has one year left on his Bayern contract, told the club last month that he wishes to leave.

The 33-year-old scored 50 goals in 46 games last season as he helped Bayern win a 10th straight Bundesliga title.

And confirming the agreement between both clubs, Hainer stated was quoted on Bayern’s Twitter handle:”We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona. It’s good to have clarity for all parties,” Hainer revealed.

“Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

Lewandowski joined Bayern on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has scored 344 times in 374 games for the club, making him their second-highest scorer of all time behind Gerd Muller.

He helped Bayern secure their second treble in the 2019/20 season and has won the league in…