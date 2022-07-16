Inter Milan Targeting Every Trophy Next Season

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has disclosed that the team will fight for every available trophies next season.

The Argentina star in an interview with TribalFootball stated that there’s a great family atmosphere at Inter this preseason.

He said, “We are happy to start this new season and to continue with this concept of family. We want to make everyone understand that we are fighting for this and that we are united off the pitch as well.”

Lautaro also says he appreciates his leadership role regarding the club’s young players.

“To raise the level every day, to be responsible. That’s what I always did as a child.

“Today I still think this is the right attitude. I’m happy to have stayed at Inter. It will certainly be a challenging season, but we are ready to return to winning ways.”

