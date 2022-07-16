‘Leaving Inter Milan For Chelsea Last Summer A Mistake’ —Lukaku Admits

Romelu Lukaku has finally admitted that joining Chelsea from Inter Milan last summer was a mistake, the Metro reports.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea for a club-record £97million, but the homecoming was a disaster, with the Belgian scoring just eight Premier League goals in 26 appearances.

The 29-year-old earned the wrath of Thomas Tuchel, his teammates, and Blues fans after giving an explosive interview last December, where he expressed regret at moving to the West London club.

Earlier in July, Lukaku returned to Inter on loan, and while Tuchel says there is a chance he could play for Chelsea again, it is unlikely.

While Lukaku has made no secret that Chelsea was the wrong club to join, it was the player himself that pushed for a move away from the San Siro in the first place, but in a new interview he has finally admitted that he never should have considered leaving Italy.

“The biggest challenge of my career will be this season here,” he said at an event to present the new…