Leicester Boss Rodgers Allays Ndidi Injury Fear

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has allayed fears surrounding Wilfred Ndidi after the midfielder sustained an injury in training this week.

The Nigerian international missed the final two-and-a-half months of the 2021/22 campaign with a knee injury.

Ndidi sustained the injury in Leicester City’s UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Rennes.

The former Genk player has been working hard in training as he look to regain full fitness ahead of the new season.

He spent few weeks in United Arab Emirates working on his recovery before joining his teammates for pre-season late last month.

Ndidi missed Saturday’s friendly draw against OH Leuven due to his latest injury.

“We’ve got one or two knocks. Wilf’s twisted his ankle in training a few days ago,” Rodgers told the club’s official website.

“We don’t think it’s too serious. It’s a high ankle sprain, so he had a scan on it and it’ll hopefully be okay.

“We’ve just looked after him really, he…