Man United Must Do Away With Ronaldo –Sheringham

Manchester United legend, Teddy Sheringham has appealed to the Red Devils to sell Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to leave the club.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and a host of other clubs.

The Portugal captain is not happy with the club’s activity in the ongoing summer transfer market and he also wants to play Champions League football next season.

However, Sheringham warned the club to sell Ronaldo to raise funds to bring in two or three signings this summer.

“I half saw it coming,” Sheringham told Sportsmail.

“People are saying shall Ten Hag build his team around Ronaldo, but if he wants to go, he goes. That opens up a whole new corridor for United.

“You could get in two or three players on that sort of wage and that is a lot of money they could spend each month.

“Life goes on, he wants to go and play somewhere else, so get players…