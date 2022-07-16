Nwokocha,  Thompson-Herah Battle For World  Champs 100m Q/final Ticket

Tokyo Olympics 100m semifinalist and reigning Nigeria queen of the track, Grace Nwokocha has been drawn to run in the same heat with reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The duo will go head-to-head in heat three of the first round of the women’s 100m event which starts on Saturday at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA as the 18th World Athletics Championships enter day two.

Nwokocha will be seeking to finish in the top three in the event to secure automatic qualification for the semifinals.

The Nigerian, with her 10.97 seconds personal best she achieved this year prior to the championships is the second fastest in the line up behind Thompson-Herah who holds a personal season’s best of 10.89 seconds.

The Jamaican is also expected to go through to the next round of the event.

Meanwhile the two other Nigerians who made the standard to compete in the…