OFFICIAL: Barcelona Confirm Agreement With Bayern Over Lewandowski Transfer

Barcelona have announced that they have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski.

The La Liga giants disclosed this in a statement on their website on Saturday.

Earlier today, Bayern president Herbert Hainer confirmed the Bundesliga champions and Barcelona have verbally agreed over the transfer of the Polish international.

And Barca have now officially announced the agreement.

“Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski,dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed,” Barcelona stated.

“Robert Lewandowski was born on 21 August in the Polish capital of Warsaw. Starting his career at Legia Warsaw, his professional career began in the youth teams at 2006 at Znicz Pruszków where he was top scorer on two separate occasions.

“A move followed to Polish first division side Lech Poznan where he was top scorer in the league in 2009/10. The summer of 2010…