Plateau United Confident of Hosting CCL Matches in Jos

The General Manager of Plateau United Football Club of Jos, Pius Henwan has assured that everything is been done to ensure that the team play its CAF Champions League matches in Jos.

Henwan who stated this during the Kick-off ceremony of Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu Football Tournament in Jos Thursday, disclosed that efforts are on to effects some repairs at the new Jos stadium in order to meet CAF minimum requirements.

“I intend to discuss the issue with governor Simon Lalong with a view to ensuring that government release the much needed funds to effect the repairs as fast as possible with less than two months to the commencement of the competition.

” It will not make any sense to qualify for the CAF Champions League and play the match outside Jos. That will not be fair to our loyal fans and the good people of Plateau State who have been supporting us passionately.

He explained that after representing Nigeria in the competition twice in the last five years, management of the…