Ajax Agree €27m Deal For Bassey, Eagles Star Set To Undergo Medical

Dutch Eredivisie giants, Ajax Amsterdam have reached an agreement with Glasgow Rangers to pay €27m as transfer fees for the services of Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey.

And according to Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Bassey is set to undergo a medical before signing a long term contract with Ajax ahead of a €27m summer switch.

Romano has further issued a report that there is a €22m flat fee with €5m add-ons and a 10% sell on clause of any future sale which is big money for a £230k outlay in 2020.

Romano tweeted “Calvin Bassey deal details: €22m fee guaranteed, €5m add-ons and sell on clause around 10% of future sale. Long term contract for Bassey, top signing confirmed.”

The deal will also make the versatile Super Eagles player the most expensive defensive signing in the entire history of Ajax as Champion League football is also guaranteed.

Bassey is…