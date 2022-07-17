Bassey Arrives Amsterdam For Ajax Medical

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has arrived Amsterdam to undergo medical tests ahead of his permanent transfer to Ajax, reports Completesports.com.

Ajax and Rangers have agreed a fee in the region of €22m plus €5m add-ons for the 22-year-old.

Bassey was left out of Rangers’ squad for Saturday’s friendly against Blackpool.

“Calvin Bassey, landed in Amsterdam right now together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign contract as new Ajax player. Done deal,” transfer market, Fabrizio Romano wrote on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already confirmed the versatile defender’s departure.

“It was better for all to keep him behind. I think we are in talks with interested clubs; it looks like Calvin is moving on,”Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports.

“Well, of course, I want to keep Calvin;…