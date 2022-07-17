Jesus, Vieira’s Signings Have Made Arsenal Formidable –Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has disclosed that the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira have made the Gunners formidable and boast their winning mentality ahead of the new season in the Premier League.

Speaking on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of America, Xhaka explained how Jesus and Vieira add quality to the squad, pointing out they have the right mentality to match manager Mikel Arteta’s vision.

“They are bringing something more than just games and wins, they are bringing the mentality of winning something – that is what we need here,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

“It is not so easy only to speak but to show it on the pitch as well, both they bring the experience.

“Of course, Gabi knows the Premier League. I think he won everything, or nearly everything but the most important thing is to bring the players that have the hunger as well because you can win a lot of trophies…