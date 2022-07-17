Koulibaly Joins Chelsea On Four-Year Contract

Chelsea have announced the acquisition of Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly who joined from Serie A club Napoli.

The Blues confirmed the signing in a statement released on their website on Saturday.

The four-year deal is reported to be worth £33.8 million.

Koulibaly becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the season following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

“Kalidou Koulibaly is the second player to join Chelsea this summer! The defender arrives from Napoli and has signed a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge,” Chelsea statement read.

“Koulibaly, an international team-mate of Edouard Mendy’s, will significantly bolster our defensive options following the departures of Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

“Widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football, the Senegalese possesses all the attributes an elite modern defender requires. He is a great reader of the…