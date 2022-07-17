Man City May Regret Selling Sterling To Chelsea

Arsenal hero, Paul Merson believes Manchester City may regret selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Recall that Sterling joined the Blues recently after signing a five-year contract.

Speaking on the development, Merson was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying: “Raheem Sterling is another player I would like to touch upon and I think he could well turn out to be the new signing who impresses the most this season.

“I’m flabbergasted that Manchester City let him go to a Premier League rival – now they will have to rely on Jack Grealish to get into the box and replicate his end product in front of goal!

“People go on about Sterling’s technique and the number of chances he supposedly misses, but he scores big goals for club and country and has done so consistently for a number of years now.”

