Man United Fit For Next Season EPL –Elanga

Manchester United midfielder Anthony Elanga says the players have noticed how much fitter they are this preseason under manager Erik ten Hag.

The Swede revealed that United wasn’t fit enough under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick, and it has taken Ten Hag two weeks to get the squad in shape.

Elanga said: “We’ve been working a lot, not just on the ball but off the ball as well.

“We know we weren’t as fit last season. I think we are even fitter this season, running for the team, running off the ball, running with the ball, so that elemental running and pressing is really important.

“That’s one of the things the manager has brought into the team and we are really buying into it.”

Personal life

Elanga’s father is the former Cameroon international footballer Joseph Elanga. He was born in the Hyllie ward of Malmö (now part of Väster) in Sweden, when his father…