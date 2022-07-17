Nathaniel Becomes 4th Nigerian To Reach 400m Hurdles Semis

Reigning Nigeria 400m hurdles record holder, Ezekiel Nathaniel has qualified for the semifinal of the event after running 49.64 seconds to place third in the first of five first round heats on Saturday, day two of the ongoing 18th World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

The 19 year old Nigerian who broke Henry Amike’s 35 year old Nigerian 400m hurdles record was one of the favourites to make the semis following his impressive performances in the American collegiate circuit culminating in the 48.42 seconds he ran in Lubbock, Texas last May and he fulfilled expectations.

Nathaniel has now become the fourth Nigerian man after Daniel Ogidi (1983), Amike (1987) and Rilwan Alowonle (2019) to qualify for the semifinal of the 400m hurdles in the history of the championships.

The Baylor University freshman will now be looking forward to the semis where he will hope to run faster than the 49.64 seconds he ran in the heat to secure a place in the final.

If he qualifies for the…