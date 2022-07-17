NPFL: Remo Stars Secure Third Spot; Heartland, Katsina United Relegated

Remo Stars finished in third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 3-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.
Andy Okpe netted a hat-trick for Gbenga Ogunbote’s side in the game.
Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
Two clubs; Katsina United and Heartland were relegated on the final day of the campaign.
Katsina United, who lost 2-0 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi finished in 17th position on the table.
Heartland finished in 18th position despite beating Kwara United 1-0 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.
Kano Pillars and MFM have already been relegated to the Nigeria National League.
FULL RESULTS
Heartland 1-0 Kwara Utd
Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes
Dakkada 3-0 Sunshine Stars
Plateau Utd 1-0 Enyimba
Wikki 2-0 Katsina Utd
Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi
Rangers 2-0 Akwa Utd
Rivers Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd
Kano Pillars 2-1 3SC
MFM 0-1 Nasarawa Utd
Source: Complete Sports