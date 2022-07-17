NPFL: Remo Stars Secure Third Spot; Heartland, Katsina United Relegated

Remo Stars finished in third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 3-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Andy Okpe netted a hat-trick for Gbenga Ogunbote’s side in the game.

Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Two clubs; Katsina United and Heartland were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Katsina United, who lost 2-0 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi finished in 17th position on the table.

Heartland finished in 18th position despite beating Kwara United 1-0 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.

Kano Pillars and MFM have already been relegated to the Nigeria National League.

FULL RESULTS

Heartland 1-0 Kwara Utd

Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes

Dakkada 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Plateau Utd 1-0 Enyimba

Wikki 2-0 Katsina Utd

Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi

Rangers 2-0 Akwa Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Gombe Utd

Kano Pillars 2-1 3SC

MFM 0-1 Nasarawa Utd

