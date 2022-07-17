Osimhen Ranked Joint-5th Most Expensive African Player

Victor Osimhen’s move from LOSC Lille of France to Napoli of Italy in the summer window of the year 2020 has been ranked as the 81st most expensive transfer of all time.

According to a compilation of the 100 most expensive football transfers of all time done by GOAL via the official transfer market, Osimhen is right there on the 81st spot.

Paris Saint-Germain shook up the football world in the summer of 2017 when they signed Brazil’s Neymar from Barcelona and then promptly prised Kylian Mbappe away from Monaco.

Both attacking sensations remain the two most expensive players of all time but there is no denying that PSG’s sensational double swoop greatly inflated the transfer market.

Some massive moves followed with Barcelona trying to fill the void left behind by Neymar by signing Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann for nine-figure fees.

Read Also: Ronaldo Turns Down Lucrative Saudi Arabian Offer

Neymar from Barcelona to PSG for €222m is still the most…