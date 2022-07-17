Pedros:‘We Know The Strength Of Nigeria’

Ahead of Monday’s semi-final at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, head coach of the Morocco women’s national team, Reynald Pedros, said he and his team are aware of the Super Falcons’ strength and will do everything possible to emerge victorious.

After qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup, hosts Morocco and the Super Falcons will battle for the final ticket.

The Moroccans beat debutants Botswana 2-1 in the quarter-finals while the Falcons edged Cameroon 1-0.

And looking forward to the big clash Pedros, a former France international, stated that they are ready to face the African champions.

“We are preparing for the game, after the quarter-final game we had time to rest and we are ready for this game,” the 50-year-old said in Sunday’s pre-match press conference.

“Nigeria is the strongest team in Africa and we know their strength. We need to do our best and we are prepared for the game.

“We know they are strong, they have been the strongest for…