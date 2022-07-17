Pre-Season: Iwobi Subbed On, Jesus On Target Again As Arsenal Beat Everton 2-0

Gabriel Jesus was on the score sheet again as he opened the scoring in his first start for Arsenal, in their 2-0 friendly win over Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, in the early hours of Sunday.

It was Everton’s first pre-season game as they prepare for the new season.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action against his former side after coming on in the 46th minute foe Dele Alli.

Jesus, who signed from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this month, bagged a brace in his Arsenal debut in their 5-3 friendly win against German outfit Nuremberg.

Also on target for Arsenal against Iwobi’s Everton was Bukayo Saka who doubled their lead.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Martin Odegaard’s corner sailed over a sea of bodies to find him.

After one controlling touch Jesus hammered it into the roof of the net over a clutch of Everton players.

And just three minutes later, Saka was on target converting at the far post.

Halftime saw wholesale changes from both…