‘What Koulibaly Will Bring To Our Squad’

Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner at Chelsea has stated what he believes new signing Kalidou Koulibaly will bring to the Blues squad.

Koulibaly, 31, was announced as Chelsea’s second signing following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

The Senegalese skipper put pen to paper on a four-year deal believed to be worth £33.8 million.

And commenting on the former Napoli defender, Boehly said on Chelseafc.com:“Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the world’s elite defenders and we are delighted to be welcoming him to Chelsea.

“A great leader and an exemplary team player, Kalidou brings a wealth of experience and attributes that will benefit our squad and the club as a whole,” Boehly said.

Koulibaly began his professional club career with French team Metz in 2010, before moving to Belgian club Genk in 2012, winning the Belgian Cup in his first season.

He joined…