‘Why I Dislike Liverpool More Than Man City’ —Rashford

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has why he detest his side’s old enemy Liverpool more than city rivals Manchester City, the Mirror reports.

Rashford, who has spent his entire career at Old Trafford, has been speaking about the rivalries United have with local foe Manchester City and Liverpool.

There has been plenty of debate in recent years over who has the bigger rivalry with United.

Rashford, 24, frankly stated that he does not like Liverpool or City and claimed that the rivalry United have with the Reds is more bitter due to the long history between the two clubs.

Speaking with Liverpool fan and NBA superstar LeBron James on Uniterrupted, Rashford said that the animosity with the Anfield club feels more intense than it does with City.

“Liverpool. I don’t like Liverpool, and City,” said Rashford. “Obviously Liverpool have history so it is a bit more bitter but, with City, it’s like you don’t like them but you don’t really have a massive reason not to…