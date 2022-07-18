All Eyes On Ofili As 200m Event Takes Centre Stage

Star girl of Nigerian athletics, Favour Ofili will be the cynosure of all eyes when the women’s 200m event begins early Tuesday morning in Oregon.

Ofili skipped the 100m to concentrate on the 200m where the Nigerian believes she has a chance of making the podium.

The 19 year has been phenomenal on the track this year, especially in the half lap event where she raced to the top of the Nigerian all-time list indoors and out.

Indoors Ofili became the first and only Nigerian woman and second African to run inside 23 seconds when she ran 22.75 seconds last year.

She improved the time to 22.46 seconds this year before scorching to an incredible 21.96 seconds outdoors.

The time is also a new Nigerian record and second fastest in the African all-time list.

Ofili will begin her bid for a podium appearance from lane two in the final first round heat. The Nigerian, the fastest in the line up will battle former NCAA champion Jenna Prandini who is the second in the line up(22.01) and…