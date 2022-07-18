Amstel Malta Ultra Pumps Up Falcons For S/final Clash Against Morocco

Amstel Malta Ultra the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has doubled up on its support for the Nigeria women’s team ahead of Monday’s semi-final clash against Morocco, hosts of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons with the backing of the nourishing malt drink successfully tamed the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the quarter-final and they are looking to repeat a similar feat against the Atlas Lionesses on Monday.

The Morocco versus Nigeria fixture is widely seen as the star semi-final contest as it pitches the most successful team on the continent, the Super Falcons against the Atlas Lionesses who presently rank as one of the most-improved teams in Africa.

Though Morocco will be banking on its army of home supporters that have been showing up in large numbers for their previous games, the Super Falcons can also count on Amstel Malta Ultra to…