Bakayoko Stopped At Gunpoint By Police In Italy

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was the victim of mistaken identity after being stopped at gunpoint by police in Italy, Daily Mail reports.

The incident is said to have taken place at the Porta Garibaldi area in the city of Milan on July 3.





Tiemoue Bakayoko

Police had set up a roadblock following a shootout between two gangs with Bakayoko stopped and searched by police at the checkpoint in a terrifying ordeal.

Video footage shows Bakayoko – who spent last season on loan at Italian giants Milan–being restrained by an officer and pushed against the side of a police car at gunpoint. He’s then searched before the officer in question appears to realise his mistake.

The officer appears empty Bakayoko’s pockets and place the contents on the roof of the police car, before two other officers – who have their guns drawn – point towards his car, where another occupant was being watched by a cop.

And the video footage cuts off at the point where the police appear to realise…