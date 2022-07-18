It’s 10th Title Or Nothing –Monday Speaks Ahead Super Falcons Vs Morocco

Super Falcons striker, Gift Monday has reiterated that the team is aiming to win a 10th title at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations in Morocco.

The reigning champions are expected to face Morocco in today’s clash in the semi-final for a place in the final.

Having defeated the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon in the quarter final 1-0, Nigeria will be hoping to silence their host.

Read Also: Ex-Super Falcons Coach Eucharia Uche Predicts Semi-final Clash vs Morocco

Reacting via her official twitter handle, Monday stated that the team aimed at winning their 10th title in Morocco.

“The 10th crown journey continues today! We go [email protected]_Falcons,” she Tweeted.

Recall that Monday has been nominated in two categories at the CAF Awards, the Young player of the year and the Interclub player of the year.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…