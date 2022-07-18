Moses Named MOTM After Netting Wonder Goal

Former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was named Man of the Match after scoring a brilliant late goal, to earn Spartak Moscow a 1-1 draw at Akhmat Grozny in their first league game in Russia on Saturday.

Moses was announced as the most outstanding player on the Russian Premier Liga Twitter handle.

After coming on in the 78th minute, Moses then equalized for Spartak Moscow with seven minutes left with a wonder strike.

A floated ball into the box was headed away by an Akhmat Grozny player which went straight to Moses.

The former Chelsea star, who was just outside the opponent’s box, chested the clearance before hitting a left-foot volley which sailed into the net with the keeper stranded.

Last season he scored just two goals in 25 appearances in the Russian top-flight.

Also last season, he helped Spartak clinch the Russian Cup after a 2-1 win against Dynamo Moscow in the final.

