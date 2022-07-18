Sterling’s Signing Means More Hardwork For Me –Pulisic

Chelsea winger, Christian Pulisic has insisted the signing of Raheem Sterling is a welcome competition that would make him work harder to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Recall that the Blues announced the signing of the England international last week as Sterling joined in a £47.5 million deal from Manchester City.

However, in a chat with ESPN, Pulisic stated that Chelsea’s players should expect stiff competition.

“Great quality. We’re really excited about it.

“The beautiful thing about being at a club like this is the competition every single day.

“We all thrive competing with each other in training and getting to play with each other is just another great addition to the team.

“It doesn’t change a whole lot [for me], I’m still going to have to play hard and earn my position, just like I did before, nothing crazy has changed.”

