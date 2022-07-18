Super Falcons Must Raise Their Game To Beat Hosts Morocco –Mabo

Ahead of Monday’s semi final clash with the hosts, Morocco, the Super Falcons must raise their game and be at their utmost best if they want to reach the final of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), former chief coach the team, ismaila Mabo, has said.

Mabo who led the Super Falcons to quarterfinals of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup in the USA – their best result at the world stage so far – told Completesports.com that the Moroccans with their vociferous home fans urging them on, will be a handful for the Super Falcons and the only way to beat them is to be at their very best form.

“The Super Falcons must raise their game to another level in order to beat the Moroccans. We are yet to see the best of the Nigerian girls so far in the competition and if they fail to go full blast from kickoff, I fear for the outcome because the Moroccans are good,” Mabo told Completesports.com.

Also Read – 2022 WAFCON: ‘We Know The Strength Of…