Super Falcons Ready To Conquer Morocco- Okobi

Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene says the team is ready to take on hosts Morocco in their semi-final clash, reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions subdued the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a keenly contested tie last week.

Randy Waldrum’s ladies are up for another difficult test against the hosts, who are unbeaten in the competition.

Ngozi, who has been one of the top performers for the Super Falcons in the competition is adamant they are battle ready for the Indomitable Lionesses.

“No matter who we face, whether it’s the host country or whatever, it’s football… we have to be ready to win and qualify for the final,” Okobi told CAFonline.

The game will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria time.

