Uche Predicts Semi-final Clash vs Morocco

Former Super Falcons head coach, Eucharia Uche, has predicted a win for Nigeria against hosts Morocco in Monday’s semi-finals at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

This the third time the Falcons and Morocco will clash at the WAFCON, with the nine-time African champions winning their previous two encounters.

Both teams first met in the first game of the WAFCON maiden edition in 1998 in Kaduna which the Falcons won 8-0.

In the 2000 edition in South Africa, the two teams clashed again at the group stage with the Falcons emerging 6-0 winners.

Also Read: WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Battle Ready For Morocco –Ucheibe

And ahead of today’s fixture Uche, a member of the Falcons team to the 1991 and 1995 World Cups, expressed optimism that the Moroccans will be beaten.

“The Falcons have always been successful at the African Women’s Cup of Nations,” Uche, who coached the Falcons to win the 2010 WAFCON title in South Africa, said on Brila FM.

“So nothing other…