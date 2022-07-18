Unicentral Set To Sign 21 Gold Label Runners, 3 Pacers –Ogunmiloyo

By
Headliners
-
2


Determined to achieve a sub 2 hours:10 minutes in the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) slated for December 17, 2022, Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, the FCTA-approved organizer of the race is at an advanced discussion with 11 male gold labelled runners, nine gold labelled female runners and three pacers to make the objective a reality.

This was contained in a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, the Race Director, who also coordinates Media and Publicity.

1xBit

Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, the Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon said the Abuja International Marathon started with a tradition of setting the pace and it would love to continue that tradition by becoming the first race in Nigeria to achieve sub-2 hours: 10 minutes in the first edition.

Said Ogunmiloyo, “Abuja International Marathon is the first international full marathon to have its route measured and calibrated by a certified World Athletics and AIMS Grade A measurer before…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR