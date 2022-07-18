Unicentral Set To Sign 21 Gold Label Runners, 3 Pacers –Ogunmiloyo

Determined to achieve a sub 2 hours:10 minutes in the inaugural edition of the Abuja International Marathon (AIM) slated for December 17, 2022, Unicentral Resources Generation Limited, the FCTA-approved organizer of the race is at an advanced discussion with 11 male gold labelled runners, nine gold labelled female runners and three pacers to make the objective a reality.

This was contained in a statement signed by Olukayode Thomas, the Race Director, who also coordinates Media and Publicity.

Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, the Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon said the Abuja International Marathon started with a tradition of setting the pace and it would love to continue that tradition by becoming the first race in Nigeria to achieve sub-2 hours: 10 minutes in the first edition.

Said Ogunmiloyo, “Abuja International Marathon is the first international full marathon to have its route measured and calibrated by a certified World Athletics and AIMS Grade A measurer before…