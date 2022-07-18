WAFCON 2022: We Have To Defend Well Against Super Falcons

Morocco defender Nesryn El Chad reckoned the Atlas Lionesses must put up a strong defensive performance to beat title holders Nigeria in their semi-final clash at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The two countries will look to secure a place in the final of the competition when they square up at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex, Rabat on Monday night (today).

The Lionesses are unbeaten in the competition, but will face their biggest test against the title holders.

El Chad insisted that the she and her teammates must produce a strong performance to reach the final.

“We will have to be rigorous and solid defensively if we want to qualify for the final, no matter who the opponent is in front of us,” El Chad told CAFonline.

“We must remain strong and organised at the back … We are ready on all levels, physically, technically and tactically.”

The game will kick-off at 9pm Nigeria…