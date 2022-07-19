Barca Competed With Chelsea, PSG To Sign Lewandowski

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has applauded the club’s resilience to defeat competitors like Chelsea and PSG to sign Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland striker was signed from Bayern Munich on the weekend.

Laporta told Marca: “We have competed with teams like PSG and Chelsea to sign Robert and he wanted to come here.

“Barca needs a striker who scores, incisive, like any great team. Robert is a machine gunner. He has been awarded the Golden Shoe several times.

“He guarantees goals and every great team needs a striker who guarantees goals. With him, with Ansu [Fati], with Auba, we have goals guaranteed.”

The Barca president also said: “We want to make a competitive team, give Xavi the tools to have a good team and I think we are on the right track.

“My dream is for Barca to become a world reference again and we are working for it. If the economy doesn’t…