De Ligt Joins Bayern On Five-Year Deal

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have signed Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a five-year contract.

The Bavarians made the announcement on their website on Tuesday.

“Bayern have signed defender Matthijs de Ligt from Italian record champions Juventus. The 22-year-old Dutch international has agreed a contract until 30 June 2027.”

Speaking after joining Bayern, De Ligt said: “I’m very happy to become a player for this great club. FC Bayern are the most successful club in Germany, one of the most successful clubs in Europe and in the world. I felt the genuine appreciation from the sporting management, the coach and the board right from the start, which convinced me. On top of that, FC Bayern is a brilliantly run club with big aims. I’m very glad that I’m now becoming part of the FC Bayern story.”

