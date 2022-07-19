Falcons Showed Great Character, Determination Despite Loss To Morocco –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu has revealed that the Super Falcons should keep their head high despite losing to Morocco in the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that Nigeria lost 5-4 on penalties after dragging the game into extra-time despite losing two key players in the second half to red card offenses.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that the team must be commended for displaying great resilience and determination against the host nation.

“I don’t consider this as a defeat but a victory for the gallant Super Falcons despite going two players down and holding their own till the penalty shootouts.

“Credit should be accorded to the women because it was a spirited performance from them. They showed great character and determination as far as I am concern.

The loss makes it the third time Nigeria will not feature in a WAFCON final since its…