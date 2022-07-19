Haller Diagnosed With Testicular Tumour

Côte d’Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller has left Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season training camp in Switzerland after been diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

Dortmund confirmed this in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Haller, who joined Dortmund earlier this summer, complained of feeling unwell during training on Monday. After a number of examinations, a tumour was discovered.

The 28-year-old will now spend the next few days in a ‘specialised medical facility’ where he will undergo further tests.

Reacting to the news, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Borussia Dortmund’s official site : “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Also Read: No Bayern Munich Bid For Osimhen- Napoli Chief, Guintoli

The club have stated…